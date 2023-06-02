Robert De Niro Reacts to Al Pacino's Baby News

Robert De Niro is sending his congratulations to the soon-to-be dad of four Al Pacino. The Scarface actor is currently expecting his and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah's first child, with De Niro himself helping to put a spotlight on older dads when the 79-year-old actor welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen earlier this year.

De Niro, who is now a father of seven following his daughter's birth, discussed his close friend and co-star's baby news while speaking with Entertainment Tonight while promoting the 2023 Tribeca Festival. Asked if he had the opportunity to personally congratulate Pacino, 83, De Niro said, "Not yet. I just heard about this... [But] good for him." The actor also sent Pacino congratulations during a Thursday appearance on the Today show, saying, "God bless him. Very happy for him."

While De Niro and Pacino may be a bit older, at the ages of 79 and 83, the two Hollywood stars are helping shine a spotlight on those becoming fathers again later in life, something that De Niro said is "great." Speaking with Today's Hoda Kotb, the actor shared, "When you're older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can't avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual."

According to De Niro, becoming a father again at 79 has even helped him feel a bit younger. He told ET being a father again "helps. I don't do the heavy lifting, I will admit, but I try. Not that I haven't done it many years ago, but I'm trying my best." He added of his bundle of joy, "She's just [this] adorable, young little innocent thing. Just amazing."

While Pacino may be able to look forward to putting a little spring to his step with the arrival of his baby on the way, the actor was reportedly quite shocked when he learned Alfallah was expecting. Sources told TMZ that he did not believe he would be able to get Alfallah pregnant, as he suffers from a medical condition that would typically prevent this, and initially doubted the unborn child was his. Pacino reportedly ultimately asked for DNA test proof, something that Alfallah agreed to, with the test confirming that Pacino is the father.

Pacino is already dad to daughter Julie Marie, 33, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant, as well as twins Anton and Olivia, whom he shares with ex Beverly D'Angelo. De Niro, meanwhile, is now a father of seven, with little Gia joining siblings daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, whom the actor shares with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. The actor is also father to twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro is also father to son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower.