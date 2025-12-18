Riley Keough Is the Biological Mother of John Travolta’s Son, Lawsuit Claims

In a strange new lawsuit, Priscilla Presley’s former business partner is alleging that Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, is the biological mother of John Travolta’s youngest son. Entertainment Weekly reports that the lawsuit claims Keough was paid to donate eggs to Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston.

Two of Presley’s former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, are engulfed in a legal battle against Presley’s son, Navarone Garcia, over what they claim is a breach of contract. In the legal documentation, Kruse claims that Michael Lockwood — the ex-husband of Presley’s late daughter with Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley — told her that Travolta and Preston “approached” the Presleys for an egg donation around 2010.

The complaint claims that Lockwood said Travolta and Preston “previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant,” though it doesn’t mention the outcome of said pregnancy. The complaint also says Lockwood claimed that the couple “no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want ‘eggs with heroin’ on them.” Lisa Marie was open about her addiction struggles before her 2023 death.

Lockwood alleges that Travolta and Preston “orchestrated a deal” in which Lisa Marie’s then-20-year-old daughter, Riley, “gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta,” who was born in 2010. Kelly died in 2020 at the age of 57 from breast cancer.

“This amended complaint is about revealing the truth, correcting the record, and providing evidence of the work that was done in good faith to bring peace, resolution, and stability to the Presley family, despite being exposed to constant volatility,” Kruse and Fialko’s lawyer Jordan Matthews said in a statement. “Ms. Kruse and Mr. Fialko remain confident that the truth will prevail and trust that the courts will not favor one person over another simply because of one party’s celebrity status.”Presley’s attorney claim the lawsuit and claims are bogus.

Marty Singer, an attorney for Presley, responded to the filing, saying: “Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family. In a completely improper effort to exert undue pressure on Presley to retract her legitimate, truthful claims, Kruse and her co-conspirators have also sued Presley’s son, cousin, and assistant. These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case. The conduct of Kruse, Fialko and their new lawyers (they are on their fourth set of attorneys) is shameful, and it absolutely will be addressed in court.”