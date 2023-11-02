Priscilla Presley Weeps Over Daughter Lisa Marie's Death in New TV Interview

It has been roughly 10 months since the death of Lisa Marie Presley, and her mother, Priscilla Presley, began to weep while talking about the late musician in a new TV interview. PEOPLE reports that Priscilla recently sat down with Piers Morgan on the British news show TalkTV and shared how she's been coping with the "unbearable" loss of her eldest child. "It's like a large part of your life is taken away," the grieving mother said.

Priscilla went on to recall how Lisa Marie appeared unwell at the Golden Globes, just days before her death. "She didn't look well that night, and I was concerned," she said of Presley, the only child she shared with her late ex-husband, Elvis. "She asked Jerry Schilling, one of my best friends, if he could hold her. Her heels were high, but she had worn them before, and I thought, 'Is she OK?' She didn't really look that OK, she looked very frail."

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. No official cause of death has been reported, Presley was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley's cause of death was initially listed as "deferred." In a statement issued to CNN, L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokesperson Sarah Ardalani explained, "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred." Ardalani added, "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

In July —several months after her passing — TMZ reported that the L.A. County Coroner released their findings on Presley's official cause of death. Per the department, an investigation into her passing found that the late musician died from a small bowel obstruction. The medical term is "sequelae of small bowel obstruction," but it essentially means that Presley died of complications resulting from the condition. Notably, TMZ states that the document is not the full coroner's report, and there will likely be toxicology results when that full report is released to the public.