Rihanna Shares Adorable Photo of Her and A$AP Rocky's Son: 'My Perfect Baby'

Rihanna's baby boy is already in the pages of Vogue! The "Diamonds" singer, who revealed during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show that she was expecting her second baby, shared a rare shot of her 9-month-old son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky as the trio appears on the March cover of British Vogue. The baby boy, whose name has yet to be announced, got his own little photoshoot for the magazine, grabbing his foot while looking at the camera for the shot.

Rihanna captioned the close-up photo of her son, "my perfect baby!!!" tagging the publication and photographer. In the British Vogue cover photo, Rocky holds his smiling son during a family beach trip, kissing him on the forehead as Rihanna walks out in front, clad in a lacy dress with a high slit. The photoshoot marks the first time Rihanna and Rocky have shared photos of their son since posting their first official look at the infant on TikTok in December.

After giving birth to her first child in May, Rihanna told Vogue her first months as a mother have been "everything." She continued, "You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because... it doesn't matter."

Rihanna continued that her first experience was "beautiful," but the "head f-k" was real coming home from the hospital with a baby. "I cannot believe it," she said. "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part."

"You're just going through the motions," she continued, "and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we're just... going home?" Despite the difficulties of the first year post-partum, Rihanna said she and Rocky are better than ever. "We're best friends with a baby," she explained. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."