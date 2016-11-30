‘RHOC’s Meghan King Edmonds Shares Emotional Photo After Giving Birth to Daughter Aspen

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words @4juge A photo posted by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Nov 29, 2016 at 7:41pm PST

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds continues to flood her Instagram page with adorable photos of her newborn daughter, but this one was a little more emotional than the rest.

The reality star shared a photo showing her holding her newborn daughter close to her chest while her own mother leaned over to kiss her forehead, PEOPLE reports.

King Edmonds, 32, captioned the photo, “Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words @4juge,” and we couldn’t agree more! It embodies all of the emotions of that day and celebrates three generations in their family.

King Edmonds and her husband Jim welcomed their daughter, Aspen, on Thanksgiving Day. The healthy baby girl weighed 6 lb., 11 oz. and joins Edmonds’ four children from his previous relationships.