‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Welcomes First Child With Husband Marc Daly

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly welcomed their first child together on Sunday.

Their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, was born at 9:31 a.m. ET, reports Us Weekly.

Moore also told PEOPLE she named Brooklyn after the place where the couple fell in love. Her middle name is in honor of Moore’s grandmother.

“Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” Moore told the magazine. “Brooklyn is very alert and active.”

The 47-year-old Moore announced on Oct. 27 she was suffering from preeclampsia, alongside a photo of her swollen feet.

“I made fun of my swollen feet at [Cynthia Bailey’s] party,” Moore wrote. “Next day my tests came back for possible preeclampsia… I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal! I took more tests. Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to come same day.”

Then on Saturday, she shared a photo from her hospital bed, writing, “If you want to make God laugh have a plan… won’t be long now. Pray for us.”

Thankfully, Moore and Daly can celebrate because Brooklyn was born healthy on Sunday.

“She’s so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all.”

Moore announced her pregnancy in April. The former Miss USA conceived through in vitro fertilization and gave birth via Cesarean section.

In late October, Moore also shared a “first look” at their baby, with a 3D ultrasound image.

“First look!! #babydaly 3D image! This is a 3D image from an ultrasound. It looks like play-doh or Clamation [laughing out loud] but you can make out a face,” she wrote on Instagram. “The black is not hair it’s just part of the image. No you can’t tell if it’s a boy or girl. But OMG the baby has daddy’s lips and nose!”

Moore also announced she will no longer appear on RHOA after she and Bravo could not work out a new contract. Moore reportedly wanted more money, while producers wanted to be allowed to film more of her life. She did not agree and told fans she was not even offered to return in a recurring “friend” role. She also told one fan that it hurt that her success at business and becoming a mother at 47 will not be seen on the show.

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment,” Moore said of becoming a mother in an April PEOPLE interview. “I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy. But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me. So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.”

