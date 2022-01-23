Regina King’s Fans Reach out With Condolences After Her Son’s Death

Regina King fans posted their condolences to the actress on social media this weekend after her son, Ian Alexander Jr. passed away. According to a report by PEOPLE, Alexander died by suicide late Friday night, just two days after his 26th birthday. Fans felt heartbroken for King.

Alexander was an only child from King’s marriage to Ian Alexander Sr., which ended in 2007. King released a statement on Friday, saying: “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Fans hope that she gets it, and that she can find some semblance of peace with this enormous loss.

Over the years, King has shined a light on the difficulty single parents face, and has comforted many fans that way. She has also spoken fondly about her son at every opportunity, revealing to The Hollywood Reporter that they took a Kabbalah class together and then got matching tattoos.

King has not been active on social media in the last week, but if she logged on she would see an outpouring of support from her fans. Here’s a look at how they are trying to comfort her and make sense of this tragedy.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

Many people immediately turned to spiritual means of comforting King and her family, believing they would need prayers to get through this nightmare.

Others admonished news outlets and each other for sensationalizing this story at once. They felt that King should have been given privacy to sort this loss out before having to speak about it publicly.

I’m so devastated to hear about Regina King’s son.



The suicide rate for Black male youth is up approximately 70% over the last decade.



If you are having suicidal thoughts please seek out help.



Fans shared suicide prevention resources with each like hotlines for counseling. Many noted that King’s son was, unfortunately, part of a statistical rise in suicide within his demographic.

In addition to King, fans of Alexander himself mourned the young star and celebrated the work he did in his lifetime. Alexander was an actor and a DJ.

Fans posted secular well-wishes for King and her family as well, sharing their own grief and sympathy along the way.

Sending our love and deepest condolences to Regina King for the loss of her son. Please keep her and her family in your prayers during this most difficult time. We love you 🙏🏾



Fans encouraged each other to take this reminder to check in on friends and family from time to time. They felt that clear communication was the best proactive measure against suicide.

Space

Finally, fans encouraged each other to give King as much time and space as she needs away from the spotlight to process this grief.