Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club: She Shares Her Favorite Books and the Ones She Is Adapting for the Screen

Reese Witherspoon is not one to shy away from converting books into film. In fact, she is starting to become a pro at it, according to PEOPLE.

Witherspoon turned Gone Girl into a box-office hit with her production company, Pacific Standard. She also received an Oscar nomination for her role in Cheryl Strayed’s memoir Wild.

But when she is not busy filming movies, she posts about books on Instagram for her book club using the hashtag #RWBookClub.

Here are a few of her favorites, including ones she will be bringing to the big and small screens soon:

Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty

Witherspoon will be joined by Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodly in the adaptation of this bestseller. The novel is centered around the lives of three families and shows how guilt exposes flaws in life.

Required summer reading for adults, am I right? #LuckiestGirlAlive #BookWorm 📚#RWBookClub A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 7, 2015 at 11:03am PDT



Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll

Ani has a dark secret, but hides behind things in her life that advertise success. The story reveals that despite her “sharp edges and cutthroat ambition,” she still has a heart that bleeds.

#RWBookClub: #OpeningBelle is a smart, biting and honest peek into what it means to be a woman on Wall Street. I loved this book by #MaureenSherry so much that @pacificstandardfilms will be making it into a film!! #WomenOnWallStreet #GirlBoss A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 26, 2016 at 1:31pm PST

Opening Belle by Maureen Sherry

This humorous story shows what it is truly like to be a woman on Wall Street. Withersoon’s production company will be making this book into a film.

My weekend is going to involve these two items…and hopefully a hammock. You? (Have you read #BigLittleLies?) #BookWorm #PerfectBeachReading #RWBookClub A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 21, 2015 at 11:59am PDT

Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

Another Moriarty adaption, Big Little Lies will appear as a limited series for HBO in 2017. It will star Witherspoon, Kidman and other big names. The story line revolves around a group of moms “whose perfect lives begin to unravel.”

Reese’s Instagram is filled with many more book recommendations. She is going to be a busy woman this next year with all these new projects she has in progress.

Add these must-read books to your reading list and tell us what you think about them!