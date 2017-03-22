Reese Witherspoon Reveals Her Son’s ‘Preschool Problems’ in New Post

When your name is TENNESSEE, it’s a bit tricky to learn how to spell it … 😆 #PreSchoolProblems A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 21, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

When it comes to spelling, names can be a tough one to learn. As Reese Witherspoon pointed out, she hasn’t exactly made it any easier on her 4-year-old son by naming him Tennessee, either.

In the most adorable display of all things little kid, Witherspoon shared a photo of Tennessee’s “preschool problems” Tuesday. In the picture, the 4-year-old is holding up a piece of paper that has a few letter-like scribbles scrawled across it. If you take a look at it with your mom/teacher eyes you can make out a “T,” an “E” and 2 “Ns” coming down the side of the paper.

So, you know, he’s getting there! Witherspoon captioned the photo, “When your name is TENNESSEE, it’s a bit tricky to learn how to spell it…”

Whether he’s proud to be sharing his work or just trying to get his mama to put the camera down, there’s no denying the sweetness of the photo. Don’t worry buddy, you’ll be spelling your name correctly before you know it! And hey, this will put Witherspoon’s youngest son a step ahead when they get to learning the states.

