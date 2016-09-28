Reese Witherspoon Poses With All of Her Look-Alike Kids in Rare Photo

Celebrating our sweet Tennessee’s 4th birthday last night! 🎂🎈🎉 My forever favorite #NinjaTurtle 💋🐢 #TMNT #FamilySandwich A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 27, 2016 at 11:49am PDT

Reese Witherspoon‘s children can all pass as her identical twin!

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with all three kids and her husband, Jim Toth with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cake, ET reports. The family was celebrating the youngest member, Tennessee’s fourth birthday!

“Celebrating our sweet Tennessee’s 4th birthday last night! My forever favorite #NinjaTurtle #TMNT #FamilySandwich,” Witherspoon captioned the rare photo.

The Draper James founder was surrounded by the birthday boy and her two older kids, Eva, 17, and Deacon, 12, with ex Ryan Phillippe.

We can’t get over how adorable her children are and how much they look like their mama!