‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Shares Adorable Photo of Her Husband and New Daughter

Count this as an adorable father-daughter moment.
Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds took to Instagram Sunday to share an adorable photo of her husband, Jim Edmonds, and their new baby girl, Aspen, who was born on Thanksgiving.
In the snap, a clearly smitten Edmonds cradles his little girl in his arms as he gives her a kiss.
“Somebody’s got daddy wrapped around their little finger already,” the proud mom captioned the shot.
Since Aspen’s birth, King Edmonds has been sharing plenty of photos of her new bundle of joy, including an emotional shot from after Aspen was born.
“Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words,” King Edmonds wrote.