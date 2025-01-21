DreamDoll is shutting down rumors about her pregnancy. The “Splish Splash” rapper, 32, took to X (formerly Twitter) just days after announcing she was expecting her first child to slam speculation that the father of her baby is a married man.

DreamDoll, born Tabatha Robinson, posted a lengthy message addressing internet rumors that married soccer player Quincy Promes is the father of her child while saying “enough is enough” and blaming “one unreliable source” as the specific person or media outlet to be causing trouble for her.

DreamDoll attends “A night with Dreamdoll and Alexander Wang” on September 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

While DreamDoll didn’t name Promes specifically in her post, which has since been deleted, she did explicitly say in her message that her child was not conceived with a married man. “Let me make this clear: just because I shared an announcement without sharing every detail of my story, the internet feels entitled to fill in the blanks with wild theories and degrading comments,” she wrote, via The Shade Room. “Nobody knows how my child was conceived or whose sperm was used. Seeing me with someone in the past doesn’t mean they’re part of my future. And for the record, THE FATHER OF MY CHILD IS NOT A MARRIED MAN. The End.”

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star continued that she understands why celebrities keep parts of their lives to themselves now. “But now I see why people keep the things they love the most private,” she wrote. “In the past 72 hours, my child has been linked to five different men. Enough! Say whatever you want about me, but leave my child out of it.”

DreamDoll then threatened legal action against any “s—ty little platforms” posting the speculation about her baby’s father as fact, concluding, “Let a b—h enjoy her peace and pregnancy. Happy 2025.”

The “Ice Cream Dream” artist first announced her pregnancy on X on Jan. 1. “I’ve kept this part of my life a secret for so long, but now, I’m finally ready to share it with the world. To my family and friends, thank you for being trustworthy, supportive, and loving throughout this time. I love y’all so much, and I’m so grateful,” she wrote at the time. “To my baby, you’ve given Mommy so much peace. You’ve given me all the reassurance and strength in the world, and because of you, I know I’m going to be the best mother I can be. Everyone say hi to my Muffin.”

On Jan. 20, DreamDoll confirmed she is having a baby girl, writing on Instagram in a message to her daughter, “There’s so much I want to teach you and so much I know I’ll learn from you. You’ve already changed my life in ways I never imagined, and I’m so excited to see the world through your eyes.” She continued, “Always remember, my love for you has no limits. You are my miracle, my joy, and my greatest blessing. I can’t wait for the day we meet, but until then, I’ll continue dreaming of the amazing journey we’re about to begin together.”