Rachel McAdams Confirms Birth of Baby Boy After Secretive Pregnancy

Rachel McAdams waited 39 years to become a mom — plus seven months to publicly confirm her pregnancy. The Oscar nominee opened up about her 7-month-old son for the first time in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down,” McAdams said of her baby boy, as reported by ABC News. “[People say] your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”

“I waited a long time [for motherhood],” she added.

She said she has no regrets about welcoming a baby, who she and boyfriend Jamie Linden welcomed in April, later in life. “It’s just how it happened,” she said. “And I didn’t want to do it before it was the right time.”

When it comes to raising her son, whose name has not been disclosed, in Hollywood, she said his life is going to be different than hers. “I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t,” she said.

McAdams joked about the toll motherhood has taken on her: “I have clothes on and that’s a good thing. I don’t even know what I’m wearing today. The shoes are held together with glue. Isn’t that sad? I need to get a life.”

While being a mother is hard work, she described even the bad days as having “something delightful about them.”

“I’m having more fun being a mum than I’ve ever had,” she said. “Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there’s something delightful about them.”

The interview marked the first time the Canadian actress spoke about her pregnancy, which was also kept a secret until just months before she gave birth. In April, photos were published of her and Linden, who is a screenwriter, with Linden holding a baby boy.

McAdams has always kept her private life out of the public eye. In 2009, she told PEOPLE that she was “looking forward” to being a mom one day, but she refused to comment on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Josh Lucas.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t talk about my personal life,” she said at the time, although she did talk about her mother, who she called a “great inspiration to me.”

“She’s a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her,” she said.

Linden and McAdams have been dating since at least 2016, when they were seen together at a friend’s wedding in Virginia. They were also seen in Paris together at the Cannes Film Festival.