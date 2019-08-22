Quentin Tarantino and New Wife Daniella Pick Expecting First Child

It’s been announced that director Quentin Tarantino and his new wife Daniella Pick are expecting their first child. In a statement to PEOPLE, the couple shared the news, revealing how both Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are “very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby.” The pair have been married less than year, as they got married back in November 2018. Tarantino and Pick met while he was promoting his WW2 film Inglorious Basterds in 2009.

The couple did not begin officially dating until 2016, later becoming engaged in June 2017.

Pick is the daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick, and is a singer herself, as well as a model.

Tarantino is an acclaimed filmmaker, most well-known for films such as Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, and Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2. His most recent film is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a fictional story set during the time surrounding the infamous Manson Family murders.

It stars Margot Robbie as the late Sharon Tate, as well as other A-list stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, Lena Dunham, Clifton Collins Jr., Rumer Willis, Dreama Walker, Victoria Pedretti, Zoë Bell, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, and James Marsden.

During a recent interview with Deadline, Tarantino was asked if he spoke with Tate’s widower — fellow filmmaker Roman Polanski — about the film, and he explained that he did not, but that he knew Polanski was aware of it.

“What happened was…look, when it comes to Roman Polanski we’re talking about a tragedy that would be unfathomable for most human beings,” Tarantino said. “I mean there’s Sharon, there’s his unborn son that literally lived without ever being born. That’s just a crazy sentence even to say.”

“I felt that the story of her death, and the Manson tragedy had moved into legit history. So it actually is of historical importance beyond just his own personal tragedy. So I felt I was on OK grounds there. I didn’t want to call him and talk to him while I was writing it because I’m not going to ask him permission. I’m going to do it, all right? I don’t think he needed any anxiety and I didn’t need any anxiety as far as that was concerned,” the director added.

“However, after it was finished, he got wind of it and he reached out through a mutual friend,” Tarantino then shared. “That friend called me and said, ‘so what’s up with this?’ He said that Roman wasn’t mad. He didn’t call up irate or anything. He was just curious. ‘What is this?’”

“So what I did was…Roman’s obviously stuck in Europe. I had the friend come over and read the script. He came to my house. He read the script simply so he could call Roman up and tell him the idea and what’s in it,” he went on to say. “And basically that he didn’t have anything to worry about.”

When asked if Polanski “felt better” after this, Tarantino confirmed that he did.

