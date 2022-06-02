'Property Brothers': Drew Scott and Linda Phan Welcome Baby, Reveal Name

✖

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are officially parents! The Property Brothers star, 44, and his wife, 37, welcomed their first child together, a son named Parker James Scott, on Wednesday, May 4, they announced on their podcast At Home. Baby Parker made his way into the world weighing 8 lbs., 1.8 oz. as the couple celebrated four years of marriage on their anniversary.

"Our lives are forever changed," the couple wrote on Instagram alongside sweet photos from their early days as parents. On their podcast, Scott revealed Parker was "healthy" and "adorable" before asking Phan how she was feeling after giving birth. "Other than pooped, I feel great," the new mom said. "Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."

Phan was in labor for 44 hours before Parker's arrival, which was getting "dangerously long." The HGTV personality is "terrified of needles," but eventually agreed to an epidural before ultimately undergoing a cesarean section. "It seems like such a blur now," she said of her birthing experience. "Just being in the moment, I think that's all you can do. I felt oddly calm for the most part. Like I was just flowing through it."

Scott agreed that being a father has been "amazing" these past few weeks. "It's this immediate love and this feeling you need to do everything you can to make them feel safe and make them feel loved," he gushed, joking that Parker decided on "stealing the show" and coming on their wedding anniversary. "It's no longer about you and me on our anniversary," he joked, to which Phan added, "He made it just in time to celebrate with us."

Scott and Phan announced in December 2021 that they were expecting their first child in May after two years of undergoing fertility treatments. The couple wed on May 4, 2018, but have been together for more than a decade before tying the knot. Scott shared on their podcast in December that he had always wanted to be a dad, but got "really busy" working and helping other families achieve their dream homes. "But I realized twelve years had gone by of doing that when we'd sort of sidelined starting our own family," he admitted. "I'm really glad we made that decision now."