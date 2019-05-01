Prince Harry’s Upcoming Trip Reportedly Hints at Meghan Markle’s Due Date

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be keeping details surrounding the arrival of baby Sussex private, but an update in Prince Harry‘s schedule just provided a subtle clue as to when the royal baby will arrive.

While it had been reported in late April that Harry’s schedule was cleared of any royal engagements until the end of May, a new date that just popped up may just confirm that the little royal on the way will arrive sometime this week.

Buckingham Palace has announced that the father-to-be will visit the Netherlands on Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9, undertaking an official engagement in Amsterdam before traveling to The Hague, where he will launch the one year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games, according to PEOPLE.

Those dates coincide with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s schedule, as they are set to visit Germany on May 7 for a three-day tour, and it is believed they will be close by when the duke and duchess welcome their first child.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth’s schedule is cleared aside from an official visit at St George’s Chapel, where Harry and Markle married nearly a year ago, on May 3. Express reports that the current reigning monarch, who is to be the first informed of baby Sussex’s birth, will present a service of the Royal Victorian Order. She will again have a scheduled activity on Tuesday, May 7, when she will throw a luncheon for the members of the Order of Merit.

Taking all of that into consideration, it seems likely that baby Sussex will arrive either Wednesday May 1 or Thursday May 2, before Queen Elizabeth’s first royal engagement, or sometime between Saturday, May 4 and Monday, May 6, before nearly all of the working royals have scheduled duties to tend to.

Those dates coincide with current betting odds, which place today, Wednesday May 1, as the most likely due date. Thursday May 2, which is Princess Charlotte’s birthday, and Friday, May 3, are currently tied as the next most-likely due date at 5/1 odds. Meanwhile, both Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 currently sit at 6/1 odds.

The fact that Markle is likely to give birth during the first week of May matches up with previous speculation that her due date would fall either in late April or the very beginning of May, though that had been little more than speculation given the secrecy surrounding baby Sussex.