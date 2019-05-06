Prince Harry Reveals When They Will Announce Royal Baby’s Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have welcomed their first child on Monday, but don’t expect them to share the baby boy’s name just yet.

Harry said in an announcement on Monday that the couple were “still thinking about names” for their son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The baby was a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it,” Harry said. “That’s the next bit.”

He said he planned to make another announcement in two days’ time “so everyone can see the baby.”

Earlier, he confirmed what Buckingham Palace and royal reporters had already said: That he and Markle welcomed a baby boy on Monday.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning,” Harry said. “A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine.”

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he continued. “We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been absolutely amazing.”

The baby boy weighs 7 pounds, three ounces, according to Harry and Markle’s Instagram account, @SussexRoyal.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” the account wrote, adding that more details will be shared in the coming days.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie added on Twitter that the baby was born at 5:26 a.m. with Harry by his wife’s side. Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, is with the Sussexes at their home at Frogmore Cottage, while several members of the royal family, including the Queen, are “delighted.”

Baby Sussex’s birth comes roughly a year after the new parents said “I do” at St. George’s Chapel and six months after Kensington Palace announced in an October statement that the Sussexes were expecting.

The couple, who recently fixed up Frogmore Cottage to make their family home, may not be living local for long. A source told The Sun on Sunday that they are looking for another home in Los Angeles, close to where Markle grew up.

“Ultimately, she is a California girl and can breathe easier there. Hollywood is in her DNA, and I think it is where she has always wanted to keep a solid footing,” the insider said.

“She is a duchess in the U.K. but could be a queen in L.A.,” they added.

Harry and Markle’s new addition to the Royal Family marks Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild and becomes seventh in line to the British throne behind grandpa Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; and father Harry. Should William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have a fourth child, baby Sussex will fall eighth in line to the throne, with proud papa Harry moving down to seventh.