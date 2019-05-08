Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal Royal Baby’s Name

Baby Sussex has a name! After welcoming their first child on May 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the new parents announced on Wednesday.

The announcement took many royal fans by surprise, as James and Alexander had been the frontrunners for the baby name, though Archie immediately proved to be a winner online.

“Aww what a lovely name congratulations Harry And Meghan,” one person wrote in response.

“So sweet! I love his name – Archie – he sounds positively adorable!” another added. “Congratulations to the entire Royal Family on your newest family member. I’ve been so looking forward to his birth and name announcement.”

The royal bundle of joy, seventh in line to the throne behind the new dad, was welcomed into the world at 5:26 a.m. local time in Windsor.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” a statement from the palace and the proud new parents read.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Buckingham Palace had announced on Monday, May 6, that the pregnant duchess, who was believed to be multiple days past her due date, had gone into labor “in the early hours of this morning” and that the “Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highness’ side.”

The news was met with cheers from royal fans who had gathered in the streets of Windsor awaiting any news surrounding the royal birth, as the couple had announced in April that they intended to keep details of the birth “private.”

Although those “private” details included any potential names that they had at the top of their list, that did not stop many from placing bets on the most likely moniker for the newest royal throughout the course of Markle’s pregnancy.

Consistently topping lists for months should baby Sussex be a girl had been Diana, a name paying homage to the late Princess Diana, Harry’s mother and the new royal’s grandmother. That name was followed closely behind by other top contenders including Grace and Alice. However, as the due date neared, another top contender, from Italian origin, made its way up the list: Allegra.

“We’re scratching our heads as to why we’ve seen so much interest in Allegra, but the bets are coming in thick and fast, and it’s been by far the most popular pick of the month with punters,” Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said.

For a little prince, the top picks had consistently been Arthur, Alexander, and James, all of which have royal ties.

Although the first child for the couple, baby Sussex joins older cousins Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.