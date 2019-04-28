Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Baby Is Reportedly Due Sunday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may just be welcoming their first child today, according to a new report.

The Sun broke the news that Markle’s due date allegedly falls on Sunday, amid rampant speculation about when the royal baby will arrive.

As for how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are handling the big day, they are apparently “on standby but relaxed.” Markle is apparently opting for a natural birth and has been practicing her breathing techniques alongside her husband.

“It won’t be long now. Meghan’s really excited. Of course she’s nervous like any first-time mum but she and Harry can’t wait,” the outlet’s source said. “She’s been preparing for the birth – she wants it to be as natural as possible – and so has been practicing hypnobirthing and breathing techniques with Harry.”

Despite the due date falling on Sunday, Harry is apparently keeping up appearances by carrying out his civic duties as the Duke of Sussex. He made a public appearance in London on Sunday during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon. He greeted competitors and volunteers, as well as championed the event’s charitable impact and sense of community.

Despite Harry being out on the town, Markle is not alone. The former Suits actress’ mother, Doria Ragland, is with her daughter at Frogmore Cottage as she prepares for the little one’s arrival.

“It’s been a huge support having her mum by her side and now she’s just getting as much rest as she can.”

Meanwhile, The Sun also reports that signs forbidding drone use have also been posted around Windsor’s Home Park, which encompasses Frogmore Cottage. This possibly signals the royal family’s attempt to stop photos of the baby leaking ahead of an official announcement.

The royal family has not responded to the publication’s due date report as of press time.