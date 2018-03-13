Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Stuns in Instagram Profile Snap

Khloé Kardashian is showing off her baby bump with pride.

The expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member is well into her eighth month of pregnancy, and glowing in every photo.

After flaunting her lavish, Amazon-sponsored baby shower on Instagram Sunday, Kardashian took to the social media platform once again on Monday to share a photo of her in profile.

In the photo, which promotes Kardashian’s Good American Good Mama line, which launches Thursday, the 33-year-old rocks high-waisted leggings and bra, clasping her hands under her bump maternally.



The mom-to-be is currently expecting a baby girl with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, and couldn’t be happier to welcome her little girl to the world.

But the joy that expresses itself in sentimental bump touches has been criticized by some, causing the Revenge Body host to clap back.

“People are very opinionated about my bump,” she tweeted last month. “I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤️”

And although the new mom is excited to be having a little girl now, she was totally taken aback at the gender reveal, which aired during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale earlier this month.

Despite being “convinced” she was having a boy, sister Kylie Jenner totally blew Kardashian’s mind with the gender reveal.

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl,” Kardashian said, adding she was “in a state of shock.”

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … and then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a bit of a shock,” she said in a confessional.

But soon after, she was able to celebrate how close her daughter will be with Jenner’s daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, both of whom were born just months before her baby is expected.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” Khloé tweeted earlier this month. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”