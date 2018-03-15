Pregnant Khloe Kardashian ‘Anxious and Excited’ as Due Date Looms

At more than eight months pregnant, Khloé Kardashian’s big day could come at any minute.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member is currently expecting her first child, a daughter, with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and couldn’t be more excited to finally become a mom.

But as her due date draws closer, Kardashian is dealing with some nerves, she revealed to fans on Twitter Wednesday.

“Been decorating the baby nursery all day!” she wrote. “We are so close! Im getting more and more anxious and excited with everyday.”

Kardashian has been clear she plans to deliver her baby in Cleveland, where Thompson lives, but a recent reported health scare may have her looking into a west coast birth.

“Word is, she suffered some pregnancy complications and had to be rushed to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles,” an insider told OK! Magazine Wednesday. “Everyone was worried she’d need an emergency C-section.”

The source did not reveal what type of complications the 33-year-old mom-to-be was having, but apparently she thought it could have been linked to her recent trip to Japan with her sisters.

Although she was already eight months along, the Revenge Body host decided to fly overseas, insisting her doctor approved the entire thing. “I wouldn’t put my baby at risk,” she said at the time. But after experiencing some complications, she may have worried that the vacation and extensive travel messed with her body.

“Khloe took all the necessary precautions with her trip, but now of course she’s wondering if it contributed to an unnecessary scare,” the insider shared.

As for who will be in the delivery room with her, the Good American designer revealed to Jimmy Kimmel in January that she hadn’t quite decided yet.

“I think I have to talk to Tristan about this. It’s overwhelming,” Kardashian told Kimmel. “My mom and then whoever will annoy me the least. Whoever is going to be the calmest I can deal with.”

“Watch out, Ohio!” she teased.

