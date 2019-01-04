Pregnant Jessica Simpson Jokes She Can’t Wait to ‘Not Waddle in 2019’

Jessica Simpson is excited for the year ahead, which will see the birth of her third child with husband Eric Johnson.

Sharing her top nine photos from 2018, Simpson took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reflect on the past year and the year ahead, revealing what she is most looking forward to in 2019.

“[Oh my God] I can’t wait to have a waist again and not waddle in 2019,” Simpson captioned the image, which contained photos from her pregnancy announcement, a number of selfies, and her Natalie Portman callout after the actress commented on photo of her in a bikini.

Simpson and Johnson announced in September that they are expecting a baby girl, their third child together. The couple is already parents to Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5.

“SURPRISE…” she captioned a gallery of images showing her two children holding large black balloons that, in a subsequent image, were popped to reveal smaller pink balloons. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

The announcement came just a year after she claimed that she and her husband, who she married in 2014, were not planning on having any more children.

“I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third,” she claimed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “They’re too cute…you can’t top that.”

She backtracked that statement just months later, however, when in May she admitted to having “baby fever.”

“The fact that people think I’m doing a pretty good job [as a mother] is the best compliment,” she said. “The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It’s like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There’s just nothing like the innocence of a child.”

Following the September pregnancy announcement, a source claimed that Simpson and her former NFL player husband were “surprised but overjoyed” by the positive pregnancy test and that they were “over the moon” to be expanding their family.

Simpson has certainly made her excitement known. In the months since revealing that she is expecting, she hasn’t been shy when it comes to documenting her pregnancy on social media, frequently sharing photos with her fans of her growing baby bump and opening up about the latest news in her pregnancy journey.