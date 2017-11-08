All the Pregnancy Clues From Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson That You Missed

When news broke about Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy on Tuesday, most people were shocked — not only because the pregnancy with her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson seemingly came out of nowhere, but because her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are reportedly expecting too (Kim via surrogate).

And while Keeping Up With the Kardashian and Cleveland Cavaliers fans alike may have been blindsided by the exciting news, it turns out that there were actually a few clues from the couple that we may have missed.

Continue ahead to see if you caught these red flags at the time.

Tristan Thompson’s reaction

?? — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) September 26, 2017

Minutes after the pregnancy news came out, the 26-year-old basketball player tweeted a set of emoji eyes, possibly confirming the pregnancy.

Did he see what we see or could his reaction simply be a nod to the news about former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade being signed to the Cleveland Cavaliers? Thompson’s attachment to two big stories on Tuesday caused some confusion for fans wanting to know his reaction.

While many fans tweeted their congratulations to the 26-year-old, others wanted to know what exactly he was talking about.

“Not sure if the emoji are for D-Wade joining the Cavs or the news that Khloe is pregnant with his baby,” one person wrote.

The time Khloé called Tristan ‘Daddy’

Then there was that time on Monday when he shared a few photos of himself on Instagram getting hyped for the upcoming NBA season.

“Year 7…Let’s make it EXTRA special!!” he wrote in the caption.

A comment getting more attention than Thompson’s itself? One from Kardashian that reads, “Daddy looks GOOD” with five heart eyes emojis.

At first glance it might just be a compliment from a proud girlfriend to her boyfriend, but in light of Tuesday’s news, it’s hard not to assume.

And then when Tristan called Khloé ‘mamma’

Earlier this month, Kardashian posted a sweet video kissing her main man on Instagram.

“My cutie pie,” she captioned the vid.

In the comments section, Thompson, who shares a 9-month-old son with his ex Jordan Craig, wrote back, “You the fine one honestly momma,” with a kissy face emoji.

Pet names or clues that the couple is expecting? Seems pretty obvious now.

When Khloé shared pics of them captioned ‘Dad + Mom’

I mean, could these two lovebirds be any more obvious? And could we have missed any bigger clues?

Kardashian shared a few Polaroid photos of the two of them on her Snapchat. Underneath one pic of the couple is the caption “Dad + Mom.”

What more proof do you need?

When Khloé said she’s going off her birth control

Perhaps the most definitive of all the aforementioned clues, in the season 13 finale of KUWTK, Kardashian revealed she was going off her birth control.

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” she said. “He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.”

Whether or not that big step has actually happened, we have yet to find out. Neither Khloé, Kylie nor Kim has confirmed that there are babies on the way, but with the new season of KUWTK premiering Sunday night, we think we might have some answers soon.