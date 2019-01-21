Police Called to Blac Chyna’s Home After Allegations She Was Drunk, Neglecting Daughter Dream

Police were called to Blac Chyna's home after she was accused of neglecting her 2-year-old daughter Dream.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Chyna's home on the night of Sunday, Jan. 20. The house visit was reportedly prompted after an anonymous caller dialed 911 requesting a police check in as Chyna was highly intoxicated and unable to properly care for Dream, who she shares with Rob Kardashian.

A source who spoke to Radar Online claimed that the call had followed a verbal altercation between Chyna and her makeup artist, which possibly triggered the call.

"The makeup artist thought Chyna was high or drunk. Chyna threw the makeup artist out of the house and wouldn't give back her makeup," the source claimed, adding that the makeup artist then told a friend about the incident, prompting the call.

"Chyna thinks the makeup artist's story somehow quickly got back to Rob, and then someone who knows Rob called 911," the source alleged. "Chyna thinks this is just another attempt to paint her as a bad mother, but this had nothing to do with the kids. It was all about the makeup artist."

Chyna and her ex have notably had a shaky relationship. After a year of dating, which included the birth of Dream and an engagement, the couple called things off in 2017 and have been locked in a heated divorce and child support battle ever since, which has included a number of lawsuits for defamation and conspiring to cancel reality TV shows as well as allegations of abuse.

In November, Kardashian had petitioned the court to have his child support payments ended or decreased under the premise that he could "no longer afford" them due to a sudden shift in his income. In the filing, Kardashian had cited the main reason for his loss of income as stemming from the domestic violence restraining order that Chyna filed against him in 2017, which he claimed damaged his career. Kardashian also revealed that he was forced to sell part of his sock company — Arthur George — to his mother, Kris Jenner.

"When the business was struggling, my mother infused it with capital to keep it afloat and from her infusion gained a 50% share in the company," he stated in the court documents. "Previously, the line's success was in large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media. [Chyna's] request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online. In order to avoid any potential future issues, I nearly eliminated my social media presence."

Kardashian's allegations were immediately slammed by Chyna.