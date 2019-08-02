Pink Has Words for Trolls Mom-Shaming Jessica Simpson Over Latest Photo of Daughter’s Dyed Hair

Pink is showing solidarity with her fellow celebrity moms. Amid a wave of backlash after Jessica Simpson revealed on Tuesday that she allowed 7-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew to die her blonde hair purple, the youngster inspired by her favorite Descendants character, the “Walk Me Home” singer took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she had allowed daughter Willow Sage, 8, to dye her hair blue.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday,” Pink wrote alongside a photo of her dyeing Willow’s hair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer added series of hashtags, including “parent police are actually just lonely people” and “I’ll dye your hair too losers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 1, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

Pink, who is no stranger to mom-shamers, got ahead of her critics by disabling the comments on the post, joking in her hashtags “oh look ma no comments.”

Simpson, who is also mom to Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, found herself facing off against mom-shamers earlier this week after she shared photos to Instagram showing Maxwell getting her hair dyed. Although she stated in the caption that her daughter had been inspired to undergo the transformation after finding inspiration in one of her favorite Disney characters, many fans took issue with Maxwell’s age.

“Why start ruining her hair so young,” one Instagrammer asked in the comments.

“What’re [you] doing,” another asked. “She is so young now out there for all the wrong reasons.”

“Don’t like it at all !!! Much better before the color,” commented a third. “The new color makes her look older than her age.”

The post, and the negative feedback, has since drawn support from dozens of fans and celebrities alike, who have flooded the comments section with positive notes.

Jill Buck and Riawna Capri, hairstylists at the Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles where Maxwell got her hair dyed, wrote that the 7-year-old was a natural, in her natural habitat. I think we will be seeing her more than her momma.”

The official Instagram account for Descendants even weighed in on the outcry, re-posting the photos and commenting, “Looking good!” alongside three purple heart emojis.

Simpson herself has not yet responded to the backlash, though just like Pink and many other celebrity parents, she is familiar with facing criticism over her seemingly innocent parenting choices.