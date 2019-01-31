Pink Shares Photo of Where She Found Son Jameson When She Thought He Was Getting Into Trouble

Pink got a pleasant surprise this week when she expected to find her 2-year-old son Jameson getting into something he wasn’t supposed to!

The singer shared a photo of her toddler in the downward-facing dog on a yoga mat Thursday, captioning the sweet photo, “When you can’t find Jameson and the house is real quiet, it usually means he’s up to something. Apparently he’s just trying to find some friggin peace and quiet. #downwardfacingaby.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jameson is definitely spirited as he continues to make his way through the “Terrible Twos,” with dad Carey Hart calling him “hell on wheels” in his birthday tribute on social media.

“Happy b day to my #2, Jamo!!!!” Hart wrote alongside a photo of the toddler playing with a bike. “He is such a blast and hell on wheels!!!!!! These 2 years have gone fast!!!”

The “So What” singer and her husband aren’t shy about showing the realities of parenting on their social media when it comes to Jameson and their 7-year-old daughter Willow Sage, even when their posts elicit criticism from parent shamers.

After Hart drew criticism for allowing his son to sit on a dirt bike with him in December, Pink clapped back at the trolls on Instagram who chose to slam their parenting choices.

“You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father,” she wrote back. “Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in Parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S– are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?”

“You sound like a person that could learn something by looking at all of this,” she continued. “God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, of perfect f— stranger.”

That same sass and honesty extends to Pink herself, who in August, unleashed on the paparazzi after being photographed on the beach following her release from an Australian hospital after being treated for a gastric virus, which prompted her to postpone portions of her tour.

“That’s a warning to paparazzi,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “You might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling.”

Photo credit: Pink / Instagram