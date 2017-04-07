Pink Shares How She’s Spending ‘Spring Break’ With Her Baby Boy

Spring break A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

With the weather warming up across much of the country and vacation time abound, singer and songwriter, Pink took to social media to share how she is spending her spring break with son, Jameson Moon Hart.

In an Instagram post shared Friday, the "Family Portrait" singer sports a hotel robe as her infant son sits on her lap, captioning the moment most simply, "Spring break."

Pink Is Getting Candid About Her Post-Baby Weight Goals

The 37-year-old mom of two has been sharing images of the family's getaway this week, including snaps of her husband, Carey Hart asleep on the couch with the hashtag, "He parties;" and another image of Hart gazing at an octopus sculpture.

Pink welcomed her second child in December and has since been keeping followers up-to-date on her weight loss goals, sharing a mirror selfie at the start of April with advice to fans and followers defying the "regular standards" of beauty.

