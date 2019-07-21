Pink Goes Topless for Family Swimming Outing After Turning off Comments to Avoid Mom-Shaming

Pink posted a bold photo with her family that would have likely caused controversy on her Instagram profile, but she won’t be hearing any complaints. The 39-year-old “So What” singer posted a photo of herself swimming with husband Corey Hart and their daughter Willow, while she appears to be topless in the moment. Her comments would typically have some mom-shamers chiming in, but Pink recently turned off comment section on her photos to avoid such drama.

Her strategy seems to be working, as the shot was still like more than 448,000 times, with celebrities including The Good Place and Veronica Mars star Kristen Bell approving.

“We still got it,” Pink captioned the photo.

Pink made the decision to shut down her comments after she faced backlash for allowing her children to play at a Holocaust memorial space in Berlin. Pink, who his Jewish, was enraged by the criticism and lashed out.

“For all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family,” Pink wrote. “The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

Hart posted his own comments from the memorial, showing that he and his family gasped the seriousness of the historical tragedy.

“Berlin is one of my favorite European cities. The history that this city has is always intriguing to me. Last time I was here I traveled the city on my bike and saw where the wall was, and the land marks along with it,” Hart wrote. “The holocaust memorial is a somber reminder of what happened. My wife is half Jewish (my mother in law 100%) and my children are 1/4. So scary to think what could have happened to them those years ago.”

Photo Credit: Jo Hale/Redferns