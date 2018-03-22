Pink’s Daughter Stars in Adorable ‘Rock Star’ Makeup Tutorial

Pink is currently out on the road on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, and the star isn’t without company, as 6-year-old daughter Willow and 1-year-old son Jameson have been along for the ride.

While Jameson probably isn’t getting too active on tour, Willow seems to have already taken to stage life, with Pink sharing a makeup tutorial given by her daughter that is, in a word, fantastic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the sped-up clip, Willow applies makeup from a silver glitter case, starting with pink lipstick before moving on to a blue streak across her forehead. She then makes her way to blush, creating two perfect pink circles before placing a blue line below her eyes and topping it with glitter.

Willow completes the look by covering the rest of her face with color before applying another bright blue line.

“My little girl and her first makeup tutorial #backstage #rockstarintraining #likemamalikedaughter,” Pink captioned the glamorous footage.

This isn’t the first time Willow has experimented with her mom’s makeup, as one of Pink’s recent pre-show shots sees the 6-year-old posing in front of a mirror with a full face of serious stage makeup as Pink stands behind her with Willow’s younger brother, Jameson.

“Getting ready for night 2 Chicago,” Pink captioned the moment.

Jameson has also been having fun with his mom while out on the road, even helping the singer with her pre-show workouts.

In a recent video, Pink shared a bit of her warmup, with Jameson laying on his mom’s stomach as she performed an ab exercise.

“Pre show warmups are seriously working my ab with this little bruiser,” the 38-year-old wrote.

The Beautiful Trauma World Tour runs through June 1 in Inglewood, California.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @pink