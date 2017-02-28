Pink Breastfeeds Newborn Son With 5-Year-Old Daughter on Her Lap

Juggling being a mom of two children can be difficult, but Pink seems to have it down.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer shared an intimate family photo on Sunday of her breastfeeding her two-month-old son Jameson Moon, while her 5-year-old daughter Willow relaxed across her lap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Pink and Husband Carey Hart Welcome Baby No. 2

She channeled poet Rumi in her caption, writing, “I was dead- I came alive. I was tears- I became laughter. Love’s wealth arrived, And I became Everlasting fortune.”

Pink and her husband of 10 years Casey Hart welcomed their son Jameson Moon on Dec. 26.

The family of four just returned from a vacation filled with snow and skiing in California’s Mammoth Mountain. Pink said it was an “epic adventure.”

Thanks @mammothmountain for an epic adventure!!!! This little one is STOKED!!!! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

Related:

Pink Responds to Lady Gaga Super Bowl Performance Comparisons

Pink Is Not Bothered by the Fact She Hasn’t Lost Any of Her Baby Weight YetThis Mom Nails Why Breastfeeding Is Hard Even When It’s Going Right