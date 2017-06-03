Photos of a Pregnant Heidi Montag Chomping Down on Pickles in the Grocery Store Are Priceless

i have never related to anything more than @heidimontag eating pickles in the middle of a shop pic.twitter.com/YLAORi2TWZ — luke (@lukesttn) June 3, 2017

Former MTV star Heidi Montag hit the grocery store earlier this week to satisfy a pickle craving, causing her to chow down in the middle of shopping. The 30-year-old star couldn’t help but fill her arms with as many jars as she could carry, causing some hilarious photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Montag is married to former The Hills co-star Spencer Pratt, with the two recently revealed to Us Weekly that they were expecting a boy.

Pratt revealed the morning Montag shared the news with him to the magazine, saying, “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.” When she told him she was pregnant, Pratt recalled, “I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!’”

Montag said her emotions got the best of her in the moment, explaining, “I started crying, and he embraced me.”

The pair might have made a name for themselves for their famous feuds, but one thing they’re in agreement on is their excitement about expanding their family.

“Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her,” Pratt revealed. “She has planned for and thought about this.”

Despite her passion for having a family, the two haven’t always agreed on when it should happen, with Montag pointing out, “I wanted a baby three years ago. Spencer was a little hesitant. Then one thing after another came up. We had work obligations, like Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K., which I did not want to be pregnant for. I’m actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my twenties, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn’t have been a good situation for us.”

The couple is taking every step necessary to prepare for their child, as Heidi admits, “I have never been more excited. The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything.”

The former reality contestant explained the toll the pregnancy has taken on her body, confessing, “I’ve had really bad morning sickness since the beginning, but I’ve never been so happy to feel so sick! Every time I feel awful, I remember why and I’m just euphoric. It’s so fulfilling, and I’m mostly just grateful. I’ve been with the love of my life for 10 years, and now we’re starting our own family.”

