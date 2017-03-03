Peta Murgatroyd Shares Photo of ‘Leaking Boobies’ and Flat Abs Six Weeks After Giving Birth

Oh the joys of motherhood 😩 Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now… LOL #mustremembermyboobpads A post shared by @petamurgatroyd) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Peta Murgatroyd perfectly captured motherhood in one photo.

The Dancing With the Stars pro gave birth to her first child with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy in early January, E! News reports. Since then, she has given her followers an inside look into her post-baby life.

“Oh the joys of motherhood,” Peta captioned a photo of herself on Monday wearing a white turtleneck crop top. “Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now… LOL #mustremembermyboobpads”

Although Peta’s tummy looks completely flat now, it took some hard work to start getting her pre-baby physique back. She returned to the gym two weeks after giving birth and shared a positive message to all new moms about self-acceptance.

“I think I’m doing ok….and I’m actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back. After 2 days back at the gym I’m feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don’t have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race!” she wrote on Instagram.

Peta added, “Ladies, we all have to start somewhere…being an athlete I pride myself on having a lean, strong physique, so believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine.”

