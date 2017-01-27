Paula Patton Granted Temporary Restraining Order After Accusing Robin Thicke of Domestic Abuse

(Photo: Twitter / @usweekly)

Paula Patton has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband, Robin Thicke, after accusing the singer of domestic abuse People reports.

Patton recently accused Thicke of excessively spanking their 6-year-old son Julian, and in new documents, Patton has now accused the singer of physically assaulting her during their marriage, cheating on her multiple times and having a serious cocaine problem, TMZ reports.

“Paula never reported any domestic violence until she was in a position of contempt by violating the custody orders,” Thicke’s lawyer Angela Pierce di Donato said. “Infidelity has nothing to do with custody. She is attempting to throw anything at him to hurt him, but Robin’s focus is their son.”

The pair appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday each seeking temporary sole custody of their son, and a judge denied Thicke’s request and granted Patton temporary sole custody and a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Thicke, which orders him to stay away from Patton, Julian and Patton’s mother.

The allegations come amidst a raging custody battle between Patton and Thicke, and the police were recently called to Patton’s house when Julian reportedly did not want to leave with his father.

Thicke and Patton married in 2005, and their divorce was finalized in 2015. Patton has temporary sole custody of Julian until the next hearing on Feb. 24, and Thicke has supervised visitation with Julian three days a week at a neutral location.

