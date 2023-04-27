Paris Hilton Confirms Surprising First-Time Event She's Agreed to Attend

Paris Hilton will attend this year's Met Gala. She was invited to the exclusive fashion event by Vogue and the designer of the look she will be wearing, according to TMZ. It will be the first time the heiress attends the Met Gala as she has never attended the event. The designer with whom she is working is unknown. Vogue announced in January that the dress code for the 2023 Met Gala would be Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty to pay tribute to the controversial fashion designer. With Anna Wintour, Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa serving as co-chairs, the Met Gala will be held on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City. According to the outlet, the theme for 2023 is "in honor of Karl." The fashion designer died on Feb. 19, 2019, of complications from pancreatic cancer at age 85. Besides serving as a creative designer for Chanel and Fendi, Lagerfeld owned his own label. Vogue shared a list of "approaches" to take when honoring Lagerfeld this year on its website, offering styling tips to those invited to attend the Met Gala. "The first, most authentic approach would be to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld led," it suggested. "The second would be to sport modern-day Chanel or Fendi, two houses on which Lagerfeld left an indelible impression." Finally, the renowned fashion magazine suggested that anyone who aspires to make its best-dressed list should model a "look with originality."

The day before, Hilton, 42, will attend a conference about the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act in Washington, DC. A bipartisan group of lawmakers joined her on Capitol Hill Thursday to discuss the Act and a newly introduced bill to regulate "troubled teen" facilities that deal with behavioral problems and substance abuse among young people. Under the bill, data collection and reporting standards would be set for the "troubled teen" industry, and best practices would be provided to states in order to prevent abuse, reported The Hill. During her speech at the Capitol, Hilton Hotels heiress said she herself had been a victim of the industry. Throughout her teen years, she described being physically and mentally abused by staff in various "troubled teen" facilities. "I witnessed and experienced sexual abuse from adult staff as well as endured verbal and emotional abuse daily. I was yelled at, dehumanized, silenced and stripped of any semblance of privacy," she said. "When I attempted to tell my parents about the abuse on the phone, staff would stop and immediately hang up the phone and punish me. On top of this, you had no access to the outside doors, no sunlight, no fresh air. These were considered privileges. What I went through will haunt me for the rest of my life." According to Hilton, she was medically sedated and restrained against her will. She also said male staff members would watch her while she showered. Hilton last spoke on Capitol Hill in 2021, promoting a similar measure known as the Accountability for Congregate Care Act.