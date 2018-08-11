‘Parenthood’ Star Erika Christensen’s Baby Girl Delivered by Husband at Home

Erika Christensen and her husband welcomed a new daughter into the world on Friday in the comfort of their own home.

Christensen — best known for her role as Julia Braverman-Graham on Parenthood — posted about the experience on Instagram. In a heartfelt note she recounted how her husband, Cole Maness, managed to deliver their baby himself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It happened! It happened this morning,” she wrote on Friday. “And it will go down in family history because babygirl’s own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself.”

While everything went smoothly and turned out well, Christensen admitted that their at-home birth was not part of the plan.

“My fault entirely as I didnt know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late,” she admitted. “He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mom too. You should’ve seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail.”

Christensen joked about the fact that the DIY nature of their daughter’s birth left some of the usual details a little fuzzy.

“Mom immediately took this picture. So epic. 9:21a (we think) at 7lbs 8oz (we think). Doc didn’t have time to grab the baby scale in his rush,” she explained.

At the end of her post, Christensen revealed the name of her new baby girl.

“Meet Ms. Polly. She’s chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful.” She followed the caption with a string of black heart emojis.

In the comments, fans offered their congratulations and celebrations. Many also praised both Christensen and Maness for keeping their heads in such a stressful situation.

“Wow amazing dad there and mom too of course,” one person wrote. “Congratulations with the little new princess Polly.”

“A beautiful message to wake up to,” gushed a follower. “Congratulations and many blessings to you and the entire family on this beautiful day! Polly has the whole world ahead of her, and hopefully in the one she gets to live the struggles we face today are just a mention in a textbook.”

This is Christensen’s second child, and as many will point out, she has a lot experience with Parenthood. The actress is only a few days away from her own birthday, when she will turn 36, while her husband just celebrated his birthday a few days ago.

It looks like August will be a busy time for the family going forward!