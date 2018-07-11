‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Laura Prepon Shares First Photo of Daughter Ella

Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon has shared a snap of her infant daughter for the first time.

The new mom gave birth to a baby girl named Ella in August 2017, but she has not openly shared photos of her. The only glimpse fans got of Ella was in April when paparazzi took some snaps of Prepon and her husband, Ben Foster, carrying the child around New York City.

That all changed on Tuesday, when Prepon, who is also known for her role on That ’70s Show, shared a rare shot of Ella.

While the infant’s face is not shown, it signifies that Prepon is beginning to show off her little one to the world.

The Jersey Girl doesn’t fall far from the tree. pic.twitter.com/QM7eUFp4PY — Laura Prepon (@LauraPrepon) July 10, 2018

The show shows Ella in a onesie covered in an illustrated map of New Jersey on it.

“The Jersey Girl doesn’t fall far from the tree,” Prepon wrote, referecing her own upbringing in Watchung, New Jersey.

As previously mentioned, Prepon has been keeping most of her life as a new mom private. However as People points out, she did open up a bit about how she and Foster are handling their first child in an interview with The Moms.

“Ben and I are really great about if I’m at work, he’s [at home], and if he’s at work, I’m [at home],” Prepon said. “[But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that she’d be proud if she knew. I’ve talked to a bunch of women [asking], ‘How do you do this?’ And they’re just like, ‘There’s really no solution. You just do it.’”

She also opened up about the online trend of mothers being “mom-shamed” on social media, which is when mothers criticize a fellow moms based on whatever glimpses thy see in photos. Prepon does not intend to deal with that at all, which may explain why she has kept her life with Ella so private

“Even with some women having to bottle feed their babies earlier rather than breastfeed and the mom shaming that goes on … I don’t allow that anywhere near me or my friends,” she said. “Being a mom is the most incredible gift in the world and it’s one of the hardest things, as we all can relate to, and we just all have to help each other. So the mom shaming … I can’t even begin to understand that.”

As for her acting career, Prepon is expected to appear in some capacity in the upcoming season of Orange Is the New Black. She will also step behind the cameras and carry out some directorial duties on the show.

