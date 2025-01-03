OnlyFans Model Scarlet Vas Gives Birth to Her Stepbrother’s Baby

Scarlet Vas is a mom! The OnlyFans model and her husband Tayo Ricci, who is also her stepbrother, announced the birth of their first child together, a baby girl they described as their “Christmas miracle,” on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

“Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived. Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” Ricci wrote alongside two sweet images, the first of which showed the proud parents cradling their daughter shortly after her birth. A second image in the carousel showed Vas and Ricci holding their daughter’s hand. The couple did not reveal further information, such as their daughter’s name.

Vas and Ricci met through mutual friends while still teenagers in Australia. Opening up about their history, she told news.com.au in November, “we were about 13 years old when we first met through mutual friends. Our families knew each other and they introduced us I guess you could say. So we’ve known each other for a very long time.”

Although details of their relationship are unclear, the pair eventually sparked romance, and they tied the knot in Mykonos, Greece in September 2023. Since two of their parents also married, though it is unclear when, they are technically step siblings, something they have poked fun at.

“Honestly, it doesn’t affect us because we have each other,” Vas – who is best known for portraying Mishti Sharma on Australian soap Neighbours from 2017 to 2018 – told news.com.au. I don’t really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. We find trolls very entertaining.”

A year after exchanging vows, Vas announced in September 2024 that they were expecting, the couple sharing online, “Baby Ricci Our Christmas Miracle.” They revealed on Instagram the following month that they were expecting a baby girl.

In the days since welcoming their daughter together, the couple has been reveling in their life as a family of three. Returning to Instagram later Christmas Day, Ricci shared an Instagram reel showing him holding their daughter while Vas gave her a kiss on the head. He captioned the clip, “And then there were three.” He also rang in 2025 by posting a gallery of images of his newly expanded family, writing, a belated Merry Christmas AND the happiest of New Years to all of you. Love from the Ricci’s.”