Olivia Wilde Mommy-Shamed for Making ‘Moana’ Related Comment

Olivia Wilde was mommy-shamed for her decision not to force her 4-year-old son Otis to be into “boy” things, and for talking about his love of Disney’s Moana.

“[Otis] loves Moana, obviously, and when he thinks about Moana, he thinks of himself as Moana,” the actress told PEOPLE. “I love hearing him sing … it’s the best when you can watch them singing in the backseat of your car, and he’s just like, ‘I wish I could be the perfect daughter!’ And he’s just belting it out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wilde continued, “That’s so great because at a certain age he’s going to be like, ‘Well, I can’t, that’s … ‘ you know, and he still doesn’t judge things like pink, or dance or gymnastics. These aren’t things that are gender-specific yet. I don’t know why at a certain point we tell them that’s for boys and that’s for girls, but I’m going to do my best to not force that delineation.”

Wilde also said her 18-month-old Daisy lacks self-awareness. Both her kids with longtime partner Jason Sudeikis are “just the funniest people,” she said.

“I knew I’d love them so much, but you genuinely just love hanging out with them, and you love their observations and you love learning about them as opposed to just telling them, ‘Okay, now say these words, and read these books and think these things,’ because they come up with far more original ideas than we ever could,” Wilde explained to PEOPLE.

Rather than praise Wilde for not raising her children based on gender stereotypes, Twitter users shamed her for her parenting decisions in responses to PEOPLE‘s interview.

“So let me guess she going let him choose if he’s even a boy or not as well?” one person wrote.

Don’t know any boys named Daisy or any girls named Otis…so I would say she already blew it — Trisha (@grayareagirl) April 18, 2018

“Don’t know any boys named Daisy or any girls named Otis…so I would say she already blew it,” added another.

So let me guess she going let him choose if he’s even a boy or not as well? — dustin paysour (@dustinp29) April 18, 2018

A few other responses to the interview were eyeroll emojis.

The 34-year-old Wilde and the 42-year-old Sudeikis have been together since 2011 and have been engaged since 2013.

In an interview with Us Weekly last week, Sudeikis said the most important thing about being a good parent is just being around.

“I think staying around is the trick. Being present is a good quality,” he told Us Weekly on April 18. “At least I’ll know how I screwed them up!”

Sudeikis also recently told Ellen DeGeneres on her show that Otis is obsessed with dancing and showed a clip of him singing to Michael and Janet Jackson’s “Scream.”

“He’s seen the video probably four times only but will do the choreography,” Sudeikis said. “All Daisy wants to do is play, but playing to her is putting his toys in her mouth. So he gets really mad about that, understandably. When I explained to him that that’s Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson is Michael’s younger sister, it’s like, ‘Oh, she might be useful!’ He recognizes that, which is good.”

Sudeikis’ new movie Kodachrome is now on Netflix. As for Wilde, she will next be seen in Amazon’s Life Itself, directed by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Olivia Wilde