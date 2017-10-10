Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash for Kissing Her Son on the Lips

Olivia Wilde stirred up controversy with a new photo of herself and her son Otis.

Two days after the Las Vegas shooting, Wilde took to Instagram to share a photo saying that she is “finding hope in this [love]” with her son.

In the snap, Wilde is seen leaning over a bathtub to give her 3-year-old son a kiss on the lips.

Finding hope in this ❤. A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Within a few minutes, the House alum’s comment section was filled with negative messages.

“Ehhhh gonna give this kid lip aids . . . That’s how kids get lip herpes. From adult lip kisses,” wrote one troll. Added another: “Kissing your kid like your husband. It’s not good for him.”

The judgement kept coming with one man wondering, “Would it be still appropriate if the genders were switched? Just curious.”

This isn’t the first time a celebrity mom was shamed for kissing her child on the lips. Back in December 2016, Hilary Duff received criticism for a photo she shared of herself kissing her then 4-year-old son Luca at Disneyland.

Happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest place on earth! We love you @disneyland 🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:44pm PST

One comment read, “You should not kiss your son like that. There’s other ways to show love but not that one. It’s confusing for him, it’s not healthy.”

Duff responded to the negativity with a statement she wrote in her iPhone notes: “For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my four year old is ‘inappropriate,’ go ahead and click a quick unfollow with your warped minds and judgment.”

Wilde and her fiancé Jason Sudeikis also share daughter Daisey, who turns one on Wednesday.