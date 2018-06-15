‘OITNB’ Star Yael Stone and Jack Manning Bancroft Welcome Baby Girl

Orange Is the New Black star Yael Stone has given birth to a baby girl with her partner, Jack Manning Bancroft.

The actress, best known for her role as Lorna Morello on the Netflix series announced the news Thursday evening.

"On May 30th Pemau Stone Bancroft was born to Yael Stone and Jack Manning Bancroft," a rep for the Australian actress told Us Weekly. "Her mum and dad are very tired and very much in love. She was named after her great great great grandmother who provides a powerful link to the past, the Bancroft's oldest link to the Djanbun clan of the Bunjalung nation."

Stone and Bancroft, the CEO of AIME, a global mentoring organization for disadvantaged youth, started seeing each other in 2017. She announced they were expecting her first child back in November 2017.

The actress and activist shared a photo of her baby bump on May 28 via Instagram, alongside a message about domestic violence.

(Photo: Instagram/Yael Stone)

"Home should be a safe place," Stone wrote on her caption.

"Violence in the home is a deeply complicated issue. Statistics are compromised by the very private and often secretive nature of abuse and violence that happens behind closed doors. Psychological and physical violence impacts the whole family and can be steeped in issues of shame, inadequacy and past trauma. Whatever the gender, whatever the family structure healing is critical for everyone."

"Thanks to [Two Good Co] if you buy this tracksuit by [Jac and Jack] a person seeking shelter from domestic violence will be gifted a set. Quality clothes can contribute to self worth and with this initiative you can be a part of giving that gift to a stranger who could use a hand. Simply click in the link in my profile."

"If you need to talk to someone about domestic violence call 1800 737 732 in Australia or 1800 799 7233 in the USA," she ended the lengthy post.

The actress also showed off her bump at the SAG Awards in January.

"The Fancy Preggo again grasps the belly insisting 'Yes! A tiny human is growing inside me!'" she captioned a red carpet photo on Instagram at the time. "Thank you [Sarah Slutsky] Dress: Cynthia Rowley Shoe: Sam Edelman Jewelry: Selin Kent + Anita Ko Makeup: [Michelle Mungcal] Hair: [Ian James Hair]."

Stone will be seen next on the upcoming sixth season of OITNB, set to premiere Friday, July 27.

The series was already renewed for a seventh season, and will reportedly be set at a different location, since the events of season five's riot led to the inmates being transported elsewhere.