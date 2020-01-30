Nikki Bella Shares First Ultrasound Photo Following Pregnancy Announcement

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Nikki Bella and twin sister Brie Bella revealed that they are both pregnant and due less than two weeks apart from each other — Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and Brie will be welcoming her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. After the news was reported, Nikki used Instagram to share a pair of photos from her photoshoot with her sister, as well as a third slide featuring an ultrasound of her baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jan 29, 2020 at 9:34am PST

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!!” she wrote in a lengthy caption. “It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory!” the 36-year-old continued. “So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to… together. I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester [laughing out loud]) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! [Laughing out loud] It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game changer this world needs! Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops [laughing out loud, just kidding] well maybe not!”

“Ok Bella Army prepare to get flooded with our pregnancy journey till August! And make sure to watch our [People] magazine interview online and a fun interview and more pics will hit newsstands on Friday!” Nikki concluded. “And the third slide!! [Oh my God] my baby!!!”

That morning, the former WWE star used her Instagram Story to thank fans for the support they had shown her after her announcement.

“Artem and I have felt so overwhelmed with so much love and happiness,” she said in the first of a series of videos. “I literally sleep in every day, almost, pretty much, so when I woke up, I was so overwhelmed with so much love.”

“I’m just so happy to finally talk to you guys about it, everything that Artem and I go through, what I’ve been going through,” she continued. “It’s just so nice not to keep it a secret anymore… I’m just excited to finally be able to talk about it and not cover up my tum anymore because I’m going to be 13 weeks tomorrow and I already have this little bump and it’s so cute.”

“I’m just really happy,” she added. “I’m gonna be a mom! It’s just the best. Honestly, it’s amazing, so I’m really excited and I’m so in love with my baby already.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rodin Eckenroth