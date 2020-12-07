Nikki Bella Calls Son Matteo 'Future WWE Champion' in Video of Him 'Following in Mama's Footsteps'

✖

Nikki Bella's son is continuing the family legacy! The former WWE Superstar joked that son Matteo, 4 months, is "following in Mama's footsteps already" as a "future WWE Champion" after posting a video of her baby boy hitting his dad, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, during a bonding session Sunday.

The Total Bellas star had fans cracking up with the look at her son's swing. "What a left hook! Haha love it!" one person commented, as another added, "A dancing WWE star!!!" A third chimed in, "Not him beating up mom and dad already!" as a different person theorized, "With a WWE Championship Mother and A Pro dancer father this kid is bound to be ATHLETIC!!"

Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed their first child in July, less than 24 hours before her twin sister, Brie Bella, would give birth to her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, son Buddy. Earlier this month, Nikki revealed to Us Weekly that she had a "tough" time figuring out breastfeeding and caring for herself at first.

"Breastfeeding is so tough," she shared. "But now, with him being three months old, it’s so easy. He knows what to do, and it’s now a beautiful thing. I love it. He loves it. But that first two months, oh, gosh, it rocks you. It really does." Nikki said after giving birth, she felt like she was thrown into the deep end of being a mother. "I mean, within a day I had blisters on my boobs because I didn’t know anything," she recalled.

Brie chimed in that she had advised Nikki to meet with her breastfeeding doula, but she "decided to skip that Zoom meeting," a mistake, both moms agreed. Nikki also was struggling with postpartum depression at the time, which wasn't helped as Chigvintsev was working long days and nights on Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, which he and partner Kaitlyn Bristowe ended up winning. "I would be lying to say, ‘Oh, it’s great.’ It has definitely been a struggle for us," the reality star told Us Weekly of Chigvintsev being away so much during the early days of motherhood. "It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs. It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him, but he’s, like, torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home."