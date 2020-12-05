Nikki Bella's 'DWTS' Pro Fiance Artem Cigvintsev Delivers Heartwarming Message for Her Birthday

✖

Just ahead of being announced the winner of Season 19's Dancing with the Stars, Artem Chigvintsev gave a huge shoutout to his fiancé Nikki Bella for her birthday. While celebrating 37 years of life, the professional dancer highlighted the former pro wrestler with a thoughtful post via Instagram. In the heartfelt photo, he shared a sweet selfie of the two while he couldn't be there to celebrate with her due to filming.

"I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better other half you are my rock, you have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you," he wrote. "I want to wish you lots of success, love and happiness and everything you wish for your self. I love you and miss you and can't wait to see you to celebrate."

The two spent months apart while Chigvintsev filmed Dancing with the Stars. However, Bella may find it worth it that they were separated for so long because he brought home a Mirror Ball trophy after he and former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe won the competition. That makes two back-to-back Bachelorette winners after Hannah Brown also took home a Mirror Ball trophy last season. Just ahead of Chigvintsev's departure, Bella revealed that she actually wanted him to be paired with Bristowe because she felt that Bristowe's personality was similar to Bella's and that would help her fiancé.

"How cool would it be if him and Kaitlyn danced together?" she told Us Weekly. "Why I think they would make such a good duo is because she has such a similar personality to me. Artem would know how to handle her but she would bring such amazing life out of Artem and I think they could create magic on the dance floor." That's exactly what they did. In fact, early on in the competition, Bristowe suffered an ankle injury and was unsure on whether she would be able to perform during that week's competition. However, she managed to push through and gain high scores despite being in pain.

The final four came down to Nelly, Justina Machado, Nev Schulman and Bristowe. With Machado in fourth place, Nelly in third, Schulman in second, Bristowe came in first place. While some fans were thrilled, others were shocked that Machado or Schulman didn't take it all the way.