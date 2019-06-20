Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares 3 Weeks Postpartum Photo After Welcoming Son Angelo

It’s been a little under a month since Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi welcomed her third child, Angelo, and she’s eager to get back into the gym. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared yet another postpartum photo on Instagram, giving fans an update about her plans to get back into shape.

Polizzi posed before a full-length mirror in a boomerang clip wearing black leggings, a purple sports bra, and her hair in her somewhat signature high bun on her Instagram Story.

The 31-year-old MTV personality revealed to followers that she intends to hit the gym in a week. She appeared to be excited about returning to her workouts.

Since giving birth, Polizzi has been open with fans about her desire to get back to her usual routine. Just four days after giving birth on May 30, the Jersey Shore star showed off her postpartum body in leggings and a sports bra, revealing that she was “feeling good” for the most part. She said she was looking forward to getting “back into the gym hardcore,” which didn’t sit well with some followers.

“…There’s women out there struggling months after to lose weight but you just HAVE to show everyone how thin you look already!” one mom-shamer commented.

“Don’t you have a newborn at home???” another chimed in.

Polizzi was quick to silence her haters, updating the post to address the backlash.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy. My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas. Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape,” she wrote.

In a post shared not long after the drama, Polizzi posed in a brightly-colored bathing suit two weeks after giving birth. She joked in the caption that she was “still wearing” a post-birth “diaper” beneath the suit.

The post racked up thousands of likes and comments from fans. Many of the responses to the photo were about how good Polizzi looked in such a short span of time.

“Looking gooood!!! I’m over here still looking pregnant and my son is already 2,” one follower wrote.

“Wow how could anyone body shame you after the baby.. you look amazing,” another added.

“If this is a current photo holy smokes!! Banging post baby body,” another commenter said.

“How the hell did you get rid of your belly so quick? I’m 4months out and still got a little pot,” another fan replied.