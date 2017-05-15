Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Fires Back at Mommy Shamers

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi isn’t here for your mommy-shaming.

The former MTV reality star and mother of two took to Instagram Saturday to respond to those who came after her parenting.

“So proud of my little girl!” she wrote along with a heart emoji below a photo of her carrying her 2-year-old daughter, Giovanna, inside a gym, where Giovanna had been in a dance recital.

“(Instead of not posting my kids for the people who respect and appreciate their photos, I will turn off the comments section. I don’t need a**holes telling me how to raise my child and judge them. I’m a damn good mom and know that I’m doing. Well most of the time.),”she continued.

Getting sissy ready for her dance recital. This is the best Mother’s Day gift to me! 😩😩 #mommysgirl #minime @essexdanceacademy A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on May 13, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

The Jersey Shore alum didn’t specify what she did or posted that drew ire from fans, though hours before, it appears she drew negative remarks after posting a photo of her putting mascara on her daughter’s eyelashes before her dance recital.

Polizzi concluded her Instagram post by wishing fans a happy Mother’s Day.

[H/T Instagram / @snooki]

