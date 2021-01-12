Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Glimpse of Her and Keith Urban's Daughters in Throwback Video

✖

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban rarely share photos of their daughters on social media, but Kidman gave fans a quick glimpse of Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10, in her latest Instagram post on Monday. The Oscar winner used the social media platform to hare a throwback video of herself and her daughters in Uluru, Australia, playing with each others' hair, chasing each other around and spinning in circles.

Sunday and Faith's faces were not visible in the video, though the joy they shared with their mom that day was clear. "Just looking back. Wonderful memories," Kidman captioned the clip, adding the hashtag #Uluru. Uluru / Ayers Rock is a large sandstone rock formation in the southern part of the Northern Territory in central Australia and is one of the country's national landmarks. The clip of Kidman and her daughters is from a photoshoot the actress took part in for a 2015 issue of Vogue Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

"There's a timelessness to being here," she told the publication. "It's amazing that you say that to so many Australians, you say, 'Have you been to Uluru?' and they say 'No.' It's so worth it. It's spiritual and deep and timeless."

Uluru is sacred to the Aboriginal people of the area, the Anangu, and Kidman participated in a ceremony with them in Vogue's video, as did her daughters. "We travel as a little family of gypsies and just to be invited to do it with the elders here in such a beautiful ceremony and have my children be a part of it and see my daughter get up and dance, that's what it's all for, really," she said. "It's the experiences that will be etched into my memory forever."

The Oscar winner recently celebrated Faith when she shared a post marking her youngest child's 10th birthday in December. "Happy Birthday darling Faith Margaret! We love you so much," she captioned a photo of a circular cake featuring 10 pink candles and rainbow sprinkles around the edge that read, "Happy 10th Birthday Faith."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Kidman, Urban and their daughters are currently in Australia, where Kidman recently shared with Glamour UK that social distancing has been "very difficult" for Sunday and Faith.

"They are working through the emotions," she said. "For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily – that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there's a 9-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too."