Nicole Kidman Reveals Rare Photo of Daughter Sunday Rose

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban share two daughters, 11-year-old Sunday Rose and 8-year-old Faith Margaret. The two stars do their best to maintain their girls’ privacy and rarely share photos of them on social media, but Kidman gave her followers a little peek at her mom life this week with a photo of herself and Sunday.

The Oscar winner shared a gorgeous fall photo of the two outside together, sun dappling the trees as Kidman followed her daughter along a path.

“Sunday walk with Sunday,” she shared in the caption, adding the hashtags #MotherDaughter and #Happiness.

When Kidman does share photos of her girls, she nearly always posts snaps of them from the back, as was the case when she shared a shot of Sunday and Faith in Paris over the summer of the girls standing inside a clock tower looking out at the city.

Kidman celebrated Sunday’s birthday in her caption, writing, “Happy Birthday darling Sunday.”

In May, the proud mom shared a photo of herself getting a hug from both Sunday and Faith, whose faces are happily pressed against their mom.

“I am nothing without the love of my family,” Kidman wrote.

Kidman opened up about parenting her girls during an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, sharing a few of the guidelines she imposes.

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram,” she said. “I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

Sunday and Faith often join their famous parents on movie sets or world tours, along with their tutor, and when they aren’t with Kidman, she flies home “constantly” to see them. Both girls are musical — Sunday plays the piano and Faith the violin — and Sunday and her friends recently filmed their own hospital drama, but their mom isn’t sure whether they’ll eventually follow her and Urban into the entertainment industry.

“You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized,” she said. “You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me.”

