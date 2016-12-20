Nicole Kidman Gets Emotional Talking About Wanting to See Her Kids Grow Up

Nicole Kidman‘s two daughters with husband Keith Urban, Sunday, 8, and Faith, 5, are still fairly young, and the actress recently opened up about being an older mom in an emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“It makes me sad — I would just like to be here long enough to have my children grow up and for me to see them thriving,” Kidman said. “That’s all I ask. And that my husband and I are with each other. Simple! Simple requests.”

In addition to her daughters with Urban, Kidman, 49, is mom to adopted children Isabella, 23 and Connor, 21, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

“Just wanting to be here,” she continued. “I’m an older mother, so, you know … Oh, please [let me be here]. Please, please. But, hey, what will be, will be.”

Kidman also spoke about her own experience losing a parent, sharing that she was an absolute wreck after her father, Tony Kidman, died suddenly in 2014.

“When my father passed away, I literally was down saying, ‘Please, give me the strength just to be able to wake up tomorrow,’” she revealed. “Because I was shattered beyond belief at that. I didn’t even know how to get up from this.”

Kidman revealed that Urban and her children were the ones to help her get back up.

“I had a husband that came right back,” she said. “I called him screaming and crying. And he was about to go on stage. And he walked off stage and he got on a plane — he had just gotten there. He flew six hours and he was right back there. And he literally picked me up and pretty much carried me through the next two weeks. And I also had, you know, my children going, ‘It’s gonna be all right, Momma.’”

“It’s interesting the way children view things,” she added. “‘Cause they’re like, ‘You still got your mommy.’”

