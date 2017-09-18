Nicole Kidman Slammed by Fans for Not Mentioning Her Kids With Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman earned two Emmys this year for her role in Big Little Lies, but some fans are criticizing the actress for snubbing two important people during her acceptance speech.

After the actress thanked her co-stars and “artistic family” for helping her earn the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie award, she addressed her own little family.

“I also am a mother and wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path, and they have to sacrifice so much for it,” Kidman said, looking toward her husband, Keith Urban.

“So this is yours,” she continued. “I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and look at it and go, ‘Every time my mum didn’t tuck me in bed it’s because of this — I got something!’”

While Kidman thanked Urban and their two biological children together, fans pointed out that the actress didn’t mention her two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise — Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22.

Is it just me or did you not cringe that #nicolekidman thanked her younger kids but no mention of her older kids with her ex? #Emmys2017 — Shannon Peppard (@SionnainYWG) September 18, 2017

I feel bad that Nicole Kidman didn’t mention her other two kids in her speech. It’s not their fault you adopted them w/ Tom Cruise #theEmmys — Megan Bre (@hasnothing2say) September 18, 2017

Why wouldn’t Kidman mention her other children in her speech? Some fans point toward Cruise and the kids’ commitment to Scientology as a potential reason.

24. Nicole Kidman didn’t mention her kids w/ Tom Cruise in her speech. That’s cause they were forced to disconnect from her by Scientology — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 18, 2017

The Big Little Lies star’s speech wasn’t her only controversial act of the night. She also congratulated co-star Alexander Skarsgard on his win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie with a full-on lip lock as he walked onto the stage.

Naturally, Twitter went wild over the shocking kiss, but Urban — who was standing right next to his wife — just clapped along and didn’t seem to mind their smooch.

The actress also used her platform as an Emmy winner to address the issue of domestic violence, something her character Celeste faced in the HBO series.

“We shine a light on domestic abuse. It is a complicated, insidious disease that exists far more than we allow ourselves to know,” Kidman said. “It is filled with shame and secrecy and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more.”

The actress also took home an award for Best Limited Series for Big Little Lies.

