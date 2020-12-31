Nicole Kidman Celebrates Daughter Faith Margaret's Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'

✖

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's younger daughter, Faith Margaret, celebrated her 10th birthday this week, and her mom noted the occasion on Instagram with a craving-inducing shot of her daughter's birthday cake. Featuring 10 pink candles and rainbow sprinkles around the edge, the circular dessert read, "Happy 10th Birthday Faith."

Kidman wrote, "Happy Birthday darling Faith Margaret! We love you so much." Faith Margaret was born in 2010 via surrogate in Nashville, two years after Kidman gave birth to her and Urban's daughter Sunday Rose. "Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret," Kidman and Urban said in a statement after Faith Margaret's arrival. "No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier."

The family spent the holiday season in Australia, where Kidman's sister, Antonia, moved in with them to help out while Urban traveled between Australia and the United States.

"I love being around children and we've got five kids living with me now because Keith had to go back (to Nashville) to release his album," Kidman recently told Glamour UK. "So, my sister moved in to help me while I'm filming, and we have three of her younger kids — she has six — living with us. It's just fun because I just find their perspective not so heavy. It puts you in a more childlike place where you go, ‘I can move through this and it can be fleeting. It doesn't have to become a massive weight.'"

Though they're with their family, social distancing has been "very difficult" for Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, according to their mom. Explaining that her daughters were already used to remote learning because of the family's typically busy travel schedule, Kidman shared that "the social distance has been very difficult for them." "They are working through the emotions," she said. "For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily – that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there's a 9-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too."